Carroll County Memorial Hospital completes workplace violence training

Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton completed workplace violence training Monday.

The training took place in several locations on the campus, including the Jefferson Pavilion.

Mitigation Dynamics, Incorporated says the primary purpose of its Safe Training and Responsible Restraints system is to empower professionals through the utilization of relevant forms of verbal de-escalation as well as only a minimal amount of physical intervention to control the situation.

Carroll County Memorial Hospital Construction and Plant Operations Supervisor and STARR Instructor Marty Rucker says the training was a great opportunity for staff to participate in real-life scenarios. He adds that only three hospital employees are certified STARR instructors. Rucker hopes to conduct more training for a larger percentage of the staff to become qualified in workplace violence reduction.

Hospital Director of Quality and Workplace Violence Team Leader Cindy Gilman says the hospital received a “Go-live” approval from Mitigation Dynamics.

