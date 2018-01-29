Carroll County Community Hospital holds award ceremony

On Friday evening, Jan. 19, Carroll County Memorial Hospital honored employees with a banquet, highlighting moments throughout 2017.

“As 2017 has been an outstanding year, it brings me such joy to be able to honor the individuals who made it so special,” said Jeff Tindle, CCMH Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to those who are celebrating special milestones with the CCMH family, our staff choose one individual from a group of twelve fellow co-workers who have demonstrated our core values and excellent customer service, to hold the title of Employee of the Year.”

Corena Spencer, Jenny Vandeventer, Sherry McCoy, Devin Brown, Melissa Cochran, Brad Lyon, Megan Raynes, Daniel Stanley, Ellie Stuver, Kayla Sturgeon, Margaret Railsback and Charley Barlow were selected as Employee of the Month over the course of 2017.

Devin Brown was named 2017 CCMH Employee of the Year. Devin joined the team in June 2016 as a receptionist with Jefferson Medical Group. Devin is noted by her co-workers as positive, helpful, hard-working and pleasant to be around.

“It is such an honor to receive this award,” said Devin Brown. “I love working for CCMH and with all the employees, patients and families we serve, they all make coming to work easy!”

Three employees were honored for 20 years of service with CCMH; Ellie Stuver, Gayle Grace, and Michelle Wilson. One employee, Leda Beeler, celebrated a remarkable milestone of 35 years with the organization.

“Not once did I say, ‘I’m going to stay employed for 35 years,’ but my time with CCMH has been very fulfilling and I’m hoping for more years here,” said Leda Beeler, CCMH Medical Billing Specialist, and service award recipient. “The people (patients and employees) I’ve gotten to know have been more than anyone deserves to in a lifetime. The greatest feeling of being here is knowing CCMH is dedicated to their patients and employees.”

One employee, Justina Schuchmann, celebrated 15 years with CCMH. Kim Henderson, Pam Goetting, Christina Acord, Becky Cook, Rhonda Minor, Jeff Tindle and Samantha Lowe were recognized for 10 years. Lynette Luckett, Melissa Cochran, Tom Railsback, Ashley Prieto, Marti Claud, Eric Witt, Lindsay Meyer, Carol Dickerson, Amy Ireland, Christy Bingham and Lacey Long were acknowledged for 5 years.

“This year employees got involved by contributing photos of their department to a comprehensive slideshow titled ‘Caught You Caring,’” said Jeff Tindle. “A true team effort, this slideshow is just one example that validates the family environment and tight-knit culture we have at CCMH.”

Others recognized include the CCMH board of directors, providers, Christmas committee, and Auxiliary. As a joint effort, the Christmas committee and Auxiliary provided a special gift for each employee in attendance.

For more information about the services at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, visit the website or call 660-542-1695.

Like this: Like Loading...