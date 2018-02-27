Career fair to be held at Ketcham Center on NCMC campus

North Central Missouri College of Trenton will host a career fair Wednesday, February 28.

Over 30 businesses are expected to be represented in what college officials are calling Career Exploration Day. The event is to be held from 9 to 11 o’clock on at the Ketcham Community Center on the campus in Trenton.

Morgan Purdun, the Career Services Coordinator at NCMC, reports many of the employers are looking for candidates to hire immediately.

In addition to college students, the career fair is open to the general public.

Like this: Like Loading...