CAPNCM to award scholarships in nine counties

Local News February 7, 2017 KTTN News
Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will award up to nine $750 continuing education scholarships available to residents of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties.

Applicants should be or plan to be full-time students, live in an income-qualified household based on federal Community Services Block Grant poverty guidelines, and qualify for admission to an accredited university, college, or vocational technical school.

Applicants must also maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5 and it is noted that traditional and non-traditional students are welcome to apply.

The application deadline is April 16 at 5 o’clock in the evening.

More information on the scholarships is available online at the Community Action Partnership website or by calling toll-free 1-855-290-8544 extension 1024.

