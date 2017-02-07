CAPNCM to award scholarships in nine counties

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri will award up to nine $750 continuing education scholarships available to residents of Caldwell, Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Putnam, and Sullivan counties.

Applicants should be or plan to be full-time students, live in an income-qualified household based on federal Community Services Block Grant poverty guidelines, and qualify for admission to an accredited university, college, or vocational technical school.

Applicants must also maintain a grade point average of at least 2.5 and it is noted that traditional and non-traditional students are welcome to apply.

The application deadline is April 16 at 5 o’clock in the evening.

More information on the scholarships is available online at the Community Action Partnership website or by calling toll-free 1-855-290-8544 extension 1024.

