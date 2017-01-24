CAPNCM reports LIHEAP funds still available

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri’s reports it still has funds for financial assistance to eligible households who need help in paying heating expenses.

The assistance comes through LIHEAP which is the Low-income Housing Energy Assistance Program.

People do not need to schedule appointments or physically visit the office in Trenton to apply for, or receive help.

The agency offers several different options for submitting applications, paperwork, and/or disconnect notices. This includes postal mail, by fax, by email, a phone call, on-line assistance, or in-person.

Questions regarding this program, or to check the status of a current application, contact the Community Action Partnership agency toll-free at 855-290-8544 and press O for an operator or (660) 359-3907.

