CAPNCM partners with Bright Futures and area schools

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri partnered with the Trenton R-9 and Gallatin R-5 school districts Bright Futures USA.

Community Services Representative Chasidy Boman says that the program is a community-based collective action group who works to fill needs of area children through partnerships with agencies like the Community Action Partnership and school districts like Trenton and Gallatin.

She says the initiative began in Joplin in 2010 and now serves over 23 communities in Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Virginia and more than 100,000 children nationwide.

Boman explains that a student’s basic needs of food and clothing can usually be met in less than 24 hours.

Boman says many schools in the Community Action Partnership’s nine-county area have expressed interest in Bright Futures.

She hopes to partner with another school by the end of the year.

