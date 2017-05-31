CAPNCM offering air conditioners to deal with Summer heat

The Community Action Partnership of North Central Missouri has a limited number of air conditioner units available for residents in its service area.

Starting June 1st, the organization’s Energy Assistance program will offer air conditioners to a small number of clients who suffer from life-threatening conditions and who provide a doctor’s note stating such.

The units will be provided on a first come, first serve basis, and clients submitting a request cannot have received an air conditioner from the Community Action Partnership within the past three years.

Households approved for energy assistance in the winter, and who have not moved, will be automatically pre-approved for summer energy assistance and only need to provide a doctor’s note.

Those not approved for energy assistance since November will need to submit an application, supporting documentation, and a doctor’s note to be considered.

Community Action Partnership also has free box fans available for KCP&L customers who can provide a current bill from the utility company.

Community services have a limited number of air conditioners, box fans, and infrared heaters available for residents in the nine-county service area who are 60 or older.

Clients requesting the items through the service center cannot have received an item from the agency within in the past three years and may be required to submit an application and supporting documentation.

Clients must choose either an air conditioner or heater and cannot qualify for both within the same fiscal year.

Call 855-290-8544 for more information.

Doctors notes and a cover sheet with identifying information can be sent to 844-503-1872.

