Canvas and Cookies event to be held in Galt

Canvas and Cookies will be held in the Galt High School cafeteria at the end of the month.

Art teacher Trisha Sharp and helper Brenna Littleton will instruct participants on creating one of a kind paintings while Cheyenne Martin’s Food Science class provides cookies the night of November 30th from 6 to 8 o’clock.

The cost for the event is $25 per person and space is limited with all proceeds going to the Grundy County R-5 Art Department.

Email Trisha Sharp at [email protected] or call the high school at 660-673-6511 to RSVP or for more information.

