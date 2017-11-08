Canine officer Zaki with Livingston County Sheriff’s Department receives body armor

Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Canine Zaki received a bullet and stab protective vest due to a charitable donation from a non-profit organization.

Vested Interest in K9s, Incorporated of East Taunton, Massachusetts donated the vest, which is embroidered with the words “In memory of K9 Rocco, Pittsburg Bureau of Police”.

Sheriff Steve Cox says the 501(c)(3) charity does an outstanding job in helping protect public safety canines across the country. He adds that he is thankful and proud of the community support for Zaki and the sheriff’s office.

The mission of Vested Interest in K9s is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other agency assistance to dogs at least 20 months of age actively employed in law enforcement and related agencies.

New canine graduates, as well as canines with expired vests, are eligible to participate. A donation of $950 provides one vest.

Since Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009, the 501(c)(3) charity has provided more than 26 hundred vests to canines in all 50 states, through private and corporate donation, at a cost of more than 2 point 1 million dollars.

