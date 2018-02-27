Candidates on hand at courthouse to file for office this morning

Vote Election Graphic

Candidate filing begins today subject to the August primary election in Missouri with county candidates filing at their respective courthouses beginning at 8 o’clock this morning.

As of just before 6:30 this morning, waiting to file for a Grundy County office were four incumbents: Presiding Commissioner Rick Hull, County Clerk Betty Spickard, Associate Circuit Court Judge Steve Hudson, and Circuit Court Clerk/Recorder of Deeds Becky Stanturf. Each plan to file on the Republican ticket.

The candidate filings for the county, district, and statewide offices continues for one month – ending at 5 o’clock on Tuesday, March 27th.

District and state candidates file in the Secretary of State’s office in Jefferson City.

