Candidates file for positions in Laredo and Galt

Three candidates filed for three open positions on the Laredo Board of Aldermen.

Helen Golden and Bruce McFie filed for the two Alderman at Large positions. Carol Holloway filed for the mayor position. Each position has a two-year term.

All who filed for the positions in Laredo are incumbents.

Three candidates filed for three open positions on the Galt Board of Aldermen.

Victor Tunnell and Tony Grindstaff filed for the two Alderman at Large positions. Chris Bonnett filed for Mayor. Tunnell and Bonnett are incumbents. The positions have a two-year term.

Laredo and Galt City Clerk Ashley Boren reports the cities passed the rule of holding no election if the same number of candidates filed for open positions.

There will not be city elections held in Laredo or Galt in April.

