Candidates announced for Trenton City Council in April 4th election

There will be an election April 4 to choose four persons to serve on the Trenton City Council which will feature one race, two unopposed candidates, as well as an open seat.

Filing yesterday afternoon for Second Ward Councilman was Shey Marrs of Trenton. Incumbent Larry Porter had filed last month for the second ward seat. Unopposed for re-election are Travis Elbert in the third ward and Jennifer Hottes in the fourth ward. There are no candidates on the ballot to represent Trenton’s first ward who’s incumbent is Mark Moore.

It’s still possible a resident of the first ward will become a declared write-in candidate for the election.

Tuesday at 5 o’clock was the state-mandated deadline to file as a candidate in order to have their name printed on the ballot.

The city council seats are two years each.

Like this: Like Loading...