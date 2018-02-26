Candidate filing for August primary begins Tuesday

Candidate filing begins Tuesday, February 27, 2018, subject to the August Primary Election in Missouri.

Area courthouses will be the location for candidates to file if they are seeking a county-wide office. For Grundy County, this includes the offices of presiding commissioner, county clerk, associate circuit court judge, clerk of the circuit court/recorder of deeds, and prosecuting attorney. Filings also are made for township or ward committeeman and committeewoman.

District and statewide candidates file in the office of the Secretary of State in Jefferson City. For this area, that includes candidates for third judicial circuit court judge; for all state representative seats; for 12th district state senator; for 6th district Congress; as well as U-S Senator and State Auditor.

Candidate filing opens at 8 o’clock Tuesday morning and closes one month later, Tuesday, March 27th at 5 o’clock in the afternoon.

Winners in the August primary election are nominated to represent their political parties when voting at the November general election.

