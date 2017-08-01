Campgrounds open August 8 at Missouri State Fair

The Missouri State Fair in Sedalia runs August 10th through 20th, but camping on the fair grounds starts next week.

State Fair Marketing Director Keri Mergen explains livestock exhibitor camping registration is due when entry forms are due. She says the demand for public camping has grown.

The line up for public camping starts Tuesday morning at 7 o’clock, and campers must enter the fair grounds at the Centennial Gate. Mergen notes that camp ground staff will issue permits to campers in a first come, first served manner.

The public camp ground will open by Thursday morning at 9 o’clock, and campers will be accepted in the order of their permit number.

She says camping costs $25 per day per vehicle or tent, and all types of camping units will be accommodated.

Campers can use the more than 1,000 electrical outlets, water, and sewer hookups and more than 200-50/30/20 amp outlets.

Mergen encourages those interested in camping to call ahead if they are worried about there being space at 660-530-5600. She says that general parking during the fair will be free.

VIP parking costs $5, and all proceeds from it go to the Missouri State Fair Foundation.

Mergen adds that trams will be available to transport fair attendees from the parking lot to the ticket booths for free as well as around the fair grounds for 50 cents.

She notes wheelchairs and strollers will be available to rent by the Centennial Gate as well.

General admission to the fair costs $10 for adults, $7 for seniors ages 60 and older, $2 for children 6 to 12, and free for children 5 and under, except on several special promotional days.

More information on the fair can be found at the Missouri State Fair website.

