Cameron teen injured in Friday night accident

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron teen sustained minor injuries when his pick up truck ran off the road four miles northwest of Cameron Friday night.

Eighteen-year-old Gage Lee traveled north on Route C when his truck traveled off the east side of the road. The vehicle then struck an embankment, utility pole, and a road sign before traveling back onto the road and off the west side.

The truck came to a rest on its wheels in a ditch and received extensive damage.

An ambulance transported Lee to the Cameron Regional Medical Center and the Patrol reports he wore a seat belt at the time of the accident.

