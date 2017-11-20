Cameron teen hurt in rollover crash on Route C in DeKalb County

A Cameron teenager was injured last night when, according to officials, the car he was driving failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off DeKalb County Route C, and overturned coming to rest on its wheels.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate to 16-year-old Dakota Venneman who was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The highway patrol reports the northbound car was demolished in the accident three miles north of Cameron at 11:20 Sunday night.

The report noted the teen was not wearing a seatbelt.

