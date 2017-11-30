Cameron teen hurt in crash on Tri-County Line Road

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron teen sustained moderate injuries when his car overturned three miles north of Cameron early Thursday afternoon.

Seventeen-year-old Arthur De La Cruz traveled north on Northwest Tri-County Line Road when he reportedly lost control on the gravel, and his vehicle ran off the west side of the road. De La Cruz overcorrected, and his car went off the east side of the road before overturning. The car came to rest on its top partially on the road and was totaled.

A private vehicle transported De La Cruz to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports he wore a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

