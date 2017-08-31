Cameron teen hurt in crash on Route EE

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron teen sustained serious injuries when the vehicle her brother drove went off the road two miles north of Cameron Wednesday afternoon.

Sixteen-year-old Mason Obrien also of Cameron drove south on Route EE when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and hit a chevron sign before returning to the road where it came to a rest, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

An ambulance transported passenger 17 year old Mileena Obrien to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The Patrol reports Mason Obrien did not receive any injuries, and both teens wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

