Cameron Regional Medical Center awards NCMC student cholarships

The Board of Directors of Cameron Regional Medical Center recently announced North Central Missouri College scholarship recipients at the college in Trenton.

To qualify, students have to be sophomores in their second year of study in NCMC’s allied health program, with a history of strong academic accomplishments. Those who are focusing their studies in specific areas of healthcare deemed by CRMC to be in short supply may be given selection priority.

This year’s winners are: Rachel DeJoode – King City (ADN Online), Elizabeth Easton – Bethany (ADN Online), Misty Hoover – Ridgeway (Trenton ADN), Tiffany Rinehart – Ridgeway (Trenton ADN), Johnnie Shaffer – Ridgeway (Trenton ADN) and Samantha Shroyer – Braymer (Trenton ADN).

Brooke McAtee, NCMC Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences, stated “North Central Missouri College’s nursing and health sciences programs are fortunate to have formed a strong partnership with Cameron Regional Medical Center (CRMC). Cameron Regional not only provides nursing students with valuable clinical experience – CRMC also encourages student success.

Cameron Regional Medical Center has provided rooms in the hospital for students and faculty to tutor and practice their skills. CRMC has proven yet again that they will continue to support students, not only in the clinical setting but also in the academic setting through scholarship funding.

