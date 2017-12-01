Cameron police officer involved in shooting on Thursday

The highway patrol reports an officer-involved shooting happened Thursday in Cameron leaving one person dead.

A news release from the patrol said it was 11:15 Thursday when the Cameron Police received a call about a disturbance involving someone threatening to take his own life. When Cameron Police arrived at the address, 913 East Third Street, the suspect allegedly fired AT them. It was then that a Cameron Police Officer returned fire.

According to Sergeant Jacob Angle, it’s unknown, as of Thursday evening, whether the suspect took his own life or whether he was struck by a bullet fired from a police officer’s weapon. No officers were injured.

The highway patrol said 39-year-old Clinton Shane Lee of Cameron was fatally wounded in the shooting incident. The Clinton County Coroner requested an autopsy be conducted.

Cameron Police Department requested the State Highway Patrols’ Division of Drug and Crime Control conduct the investigation into the officer-involved shooting. The investigation is continuing.

