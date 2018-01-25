Cameron Police Department Advisory Board participates in “MILO” training

Members of the Cameron Police Advisory Board participated in MILO simulated training at the Cameron Police Department Wednesday.

The training was offered to the police department for free and allowed police officers to experience simulated calls for service. The training simulator includes a projector, sensor, laptop, Glock 40 model gun, X-26 TASER, and training OC spray and features over 700 different scenarios.

Midwest Public Risk, the Cameron Police Department’s insurance company, purchased the simulator machine for the purpose of the training.

