Cameron man seriously hurt in early Saturday crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained serious injuries as the result of a one-vehicle accident five miles southeast of Cameron early Saturday morning at 3:45 am.

Forty-one-year-old Scotty Caselman traveled south on Alamo Road when he reportedly lost control of his pickup.

The truck ran off the east side of the road, struck an embankment, and came to rest on its wheels facing southeast off the east side of the road, causing it extensive damage.

A personal vehicle transported Caselman to the Liberty Hospital and the Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

