Cameron man involved in 3-vehicle accident

A Cameron man was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Clay County Friday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports that traffic was stopped on northbound Interstate 35 for a separate traffic crash when 50-year-old Michael Anderson of Kansas City, Missouri failed to stop and his vehicle struck the back of a Freightliner driven by 46-year-old Steven Vaught of Bonner Springs, Kansas.

Twenty-six-year-old Colton Rackley of Cameron then struck the back of Anderson’s vehicle.

Anderson was transported to North Kansas City Hospital, and his vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol reports Vaught and Rackley sustained no injuries, and their vehicles received minor damage.

The Patrol notes Anderson did not use a seatbelt at the time of the accident, while the others did.

Like this: Like Loading...