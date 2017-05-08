Cameron man hurt in three-vehicle crash on I-35

The Highway Patrol reports a Cameron man sustained moderate injuries as the result of a three-vehicle accident in Clay County Friday afternoon.

Sixty-one-year-old Gregory Coats traveled south on Interstate 35 when his vehicle overtook and hit the back of a vehicle driven by 68-year-old William Dunn of Mission Woods, Kansas, pushing Dunn’s vehicle into the back of another vehicle driven by 51-year-old David Anderson of Boone, Iowa.

Coats’s sports utility vehicle was totaled and Dunn’s vehicle received extensive damage, and Anderson’s car received moderate damage.

EMS transported Coats to the Liberty Hospital.

The Patrol reports all of the men wore seat belts at the time of the incident.

Clay County deputies and Liberty Police assisted.

Like this: Like Loading...