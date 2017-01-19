Cameron man hurt in crash on Highway 33

A Cameron man sustained minor injuries when he lost control of his vehicle on Route T at Missouri Highway 33 Wednesday morning.

The Highway Patrol reports twenty-year-old Obia Clark traveled west on Route T when he attempted to stop.

His vehicle slid across Highway 33 and off the west side of the road hitting an embankment before coming to a stop off the road causing minor damage to it.

Clark was taken by a private vehicle to the Cameron Regional Medical Center.

He did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

