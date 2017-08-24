Cameron man ejected from motorcycle south of Weatherby

The operator of a motorcycle was taken to a hospital following an accident early Thursday morning approximately one mile south of Weatherby.

The highway patrol listed injuries as minor for 43-year-old Richard Dawson of Cameron. An ambulance transported him to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

Dawson was southbound on DeKalb County Route EE when he apparently lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned onto its left side ejecting Dawson.

Dawson was using a safety equipment when the accident occurred about 2 o’clock Thursday morning.

