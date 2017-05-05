California woman pleads guilty in K2 scheme in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A California woman has admitted to participating in a conspiracy to distribute more than $6.6 million in synthetic drugs known as K2 in Missouri.

Federal prosecutors say 40-year-old Sheila Marie Nawaz, of Roseville, California, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to commit mail fraud from December 2012 to July 2015.

Nawaz was the president of eComm Organix, Inc., a California distributor of “novelty products.” eComm Organix bought K2 from other businesses then distributed them to retail customers throughout the U.S. through the postal system.

Nawaz admitted she made over $806,000 during the scheme. eComm Organiz mailed 2,359 packages of K2 to customers in Missouri. The packages were labeled as incense, aromatherapy or potpourri.

Nawaz is one of eight co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in the conspiracy.

