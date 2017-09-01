Caldwell County Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund to host dinner and auction

The annual Caldwell County Foundation Cancer Assistance Fund dinner and auction will be held September 17th.

The event will be held at the Penney High School Commons in Hamilton.

Dinner will be served from 11 o’clock that morning to 2 o’clock that afternoon and the meal will feature pork loins and the cost is a free will offering.

A live auction will start at 1 o’clock. Items to be auctioned will include gift baskets, handmade items, gift certificates, and sports collectibles. A silent auction will be held during the dinner and live auction.

Proceeds will be used to assist Caldwell County cancer patients and their families with transportation, lodging, and other miscellaneous expenses incurred as patients receive treatments or medical attention.

