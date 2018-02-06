Caldwell County crash injures Polo woman

A single-vehicle accident six miles west of Polo injured a Polo resident Monday afternoon.

The highway patrol reports 54-year-old Brenda St. John received minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The patrol indicates an eastbound car went out of control on an icy highway 116, ran off the south side of the road where it struck a curb and a tree. Damage to the car was moderate.

The report indicated Ms. St. John was using a seat belt in the 3 o’clock Monday accident in Caldwell County.

