Calamity Jane Days set to begin September 15 in Princeton

Calamity Jane Days in Princeton are coming up next month.

Individuals who have a special photo or painting that they’d like to have included in an art display are invited to do so during the Calamity Jane Festival.

Forms for Miss Calamity Jane, Little Miss Calamity, and Little Wild Bill may be picked up at The Famous in downtown Princeton. This year, the Little Miss and Mr contest will be held at 5 pm on September 9th at the Princeton United Methodist Church

The Famous is sponsoring the Second Annual Wooden Barn Quilt Contest.

The Princeton Chamber of Commerce reports pre-primed boards may be picked up at The Famous beginning this Wednesday, August 16th.

There is a $10.00 entry fee and $5.00 will be returned when the completed board is turned in. First place in the contest is worth $25. Boards are to be turned in to The Famous by September 13th. The entries will be voted on by the public. The wooden barn quilt competition is open to all ages.

Calamity Jane Days are September 15th through 17th in Princeton.

