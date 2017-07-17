Calamity Jane Day plans continue in Princeton

Plans continue to get finalized for Calamity Jane Days in Princeton for this year’s celebration which runs Friday through Sunday, September 15th to 17th.

Festivities kick off that Friday morning with the Tractor Cruise which will leave Princeton at 9 am; and return that afternoon around 4 pm to the Princeton Square where the tractors will be displayed. Awards will be given. There will be a supper open to the public. Then it’s music by the band, Lifeline.

Saturday of Calamity Jane weekend is filled activities including the morning which will include a baby show, kiddie parade, a shoot out gang performance and various musical entertainment. In the afternoon, there’s a parade, more shoot out performances, a pedal pull, more musical entertainment, the melodrama performances, horse shoe pitching contests and more.

Vendors will set up around the square as well in the basement of the Hal England Building. New this year is Bingo by the VFW as well as a singing, dancing, juggling, and magic performer. The Hired Gun Band performs Saturday night.

Sunday, September 17 in Princeton includes the Calamity Jane Car Show.

In the afternoon there will be a band performing at the bandstand as well as another performance by the Shoot Out Gang west of the square and the Melodrama is held at the Cow Palace.

Like this: Like Loading...