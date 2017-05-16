Cainsville woman hurt in rollover crash east of Blythedale

A Cainsville woman was injured early this morning in a rollover accident three miles to the east of Blythedale.

The highway patrol reports 29-year-old Betty Stufflebean was taken by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries.

An investigator said the eastbound car she was driving swerved to avoid striking an animal on Route N. The report noted the driver over-corrected causing the car to travel off the north side of the road where it struck an embankment and overturned onto its top.

The car was demolished in the accident at 12:25 this morning and it was noted the driver was using a seat belt.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Cainsville Fire Department.

