Cainsville man hurt in crash near Blythedale

The Highway Patrol reports a Cainsville man sustained minor injuries when his vehicle hit another vehicle about a quarter of a mile west of Blythedale Thursday morning.

Thirty-three year old Preston Rice traveled west on Route N when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit the front driver’s side of the other vehicle. Rice’s vehicle came to a controlled stop on the westbound shoulder, and it was totaled. The other vehicle left the scene.

The Patrol reports Rice refused treatment at the scene and wore a safety device at the time of the accident.

North Harrison Ambulance District assisted at the scene.

