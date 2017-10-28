Buckner, Missouri man serves aboard the USS Ronald Regan

Lt. Jake Weinzatl, from Buckner, Missouri, looks through an alidade on the bridge of the Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), as the ship prepares to get underway after a scheduled port visit to Busan, Republic of Korea.

Ronald Reagan was moored in Busan for a scheduled port visit after conducting a bilateral training exercise with the ROK Navy designed to increase the readiness of U.S. and ROK forces and maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class James Ku)

Like this: Like Loading...