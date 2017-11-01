Bucklin woman injured in Wednesday morning crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Bucklin woman sustained minor injuries when a vehicle collided with hers in Bucklin Wednesday morning.

Fifty-one-year-old Cinthy Teel’s sports utility vehicle met a pickup truck driven by 38-year-old David Beakley of Bucklin at the Pine and Second Street intersection. Beakley reportedly failed to yield, and his truck struck Teel’s vehicle on the driver’s side, causing moderate damage to the truck and extensive damage to the SUV.

A private vehicle transported Teel to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield. The Patrol reports Beakley received no injuries.

Both drivers wore safety equipment at the time of the accident.

