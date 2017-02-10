Brushy Creek Bridge opening delayed in Mercer County

Residents around the Brushy Creek Bridge on Route P in Mercer County will have to use an alternate route around the bridge closure for just a bit longer.

Contractors from Ennis Excavating, LLC of Jamestown, Missouri, working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, closed the bridge Dec. 5, 2016, for a bridge replacement project. They originally hoped to open the bridge at the beginning of February, but design modifications and weather delays have pushed that date back to the end of February.

All work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.

