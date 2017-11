The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Browning woman in Grundy County Thursday afternoon for drugs.

The Patrol accused 33-year-old Kaila McCaflin of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. She was also accused of driving while suspended and failure to drive on the right half of the road.

McCaflin was transported to the Grundy County Jail for a 24-hour hold.

Like this: Like Loading...