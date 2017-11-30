Browning man hurt in crash on Route M north of Brookfield

A Browning resident has been seriously injured in a traffic accident at an intersection four miles north of Brookfield.

The highway patrol said 63-year-old Ricky Moore was taken by ambulance to the Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

He was a passenger in a car driven by 57-year-old Rita McGhee of Browning. The driver of another car was 78-year-old Phyllis Smith of Linneus. The patrol reports neither driver was injured.

The patrol noted the southbound car driven by Ms. Smith turned into the path of a northbound vehicle operated by Ms. McGhee. The Smith vehicle was listed as demolished. The McGhee car had minor damage.

All three occupants were using seat belts when the accident happened on Linn County Route M at 10:30 Wednesday morning.

