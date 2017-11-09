Browning man arrested in Sullivan County for passing bad checks

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Browning man for passing bad checks.

Fifty-seven-year-old Steve Couch was arrested in Sullivan County Wednesday for five counts of misdemeanor passing a bad check of less than $500.

His bond is $1,500, and he is scheduled for the Associate Division of circuit court Tuesday.

Court documents accuse Couch of passing five bad checks in February 2016, ranging from $45.33 to $109.67 that were drawn upon the Putnam County State Bank, payable to Amoco-Trenton BP, knowing they would not be paid.

