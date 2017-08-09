Brookfield man life-flighted after crash

One person was injured when two vehicles collided Tuesday afternoon five miles to the north of Brookfield.

The highway patrol listed injuries as serious for one driver, 29-year-old Ryan Bartlett of Brookfield who was flown by a medical helicopter to the Truman Medical Center in Kansas City. The other driver, 28-year-old Shawn Armstrong of Linneus, was not reported hurt.

The highway patrol reports Bartlett was southbound when his sports utility vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, traveled off the right side of Linn County Route P. He over corrected, returned to the road where a collision occurred with a northbound sports utility vehicle

Damage was extensive to both vehicles and both drivers were using seat belts.

The highway patrol was assisted by Linn County sheriff’s office, Linn County Ambulance, and Brookfield Fire Department.

Like this: Like Loading...