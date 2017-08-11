Brookfield man involved in I-35 crash near Cameron

An accident six miles south of Cameron caused 75-year-old Barbara Corbitt of New Hampton, Iowa to receive minor injuries.

She was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The highway patrol reports cars driven by Ms. Corbitt and by 31-year-old Matthew Garvey of Brookfield were northbound on I-35 when Garvey, according to investigators, rear-ended the car driven by the Iowa woman.

Both vehicles came to a stop on the shoulder of the interstate.

The report listed damage as extensive to the Iowa car and minor to the one from Brookfield, however, both drivers were using seat belts.

Like this: Like Loading...