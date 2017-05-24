Brookfield man injured in Tuesday morning crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained minor injuries when his vehicle was hit half a mile west of Brookfield Tuesday morning.

Seventy-six-year-old Leroy Cook slowed on westbound Highway 36 to turn into a private drive.

His pickup was struck in the rear by another pickup driven by 30-year-old Anthony Yount of Marceline, who was also westbound.

Yount’s vehicle traveled off the right side of the road, hit a sign and a mailbox, overturned, and came to a rest on its side, causing it extensive damage.

Cook’s pickup sustained minor damage.

An ambulance transported Cook to Pershing Memorial Hospital.

The Patrol reports both drivers wore seat belts at the time of the accident.

