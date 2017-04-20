Brookfield man honored for military service at Jefferson City

The Missouri legislature recently recognized and awarded Vietnam Veterans from all over the state.

State Representative Rusty Black presented Mike Haley of Brookfield, who served in the United States Army from 1966-1968 with the 1st Signal Brigade at Phu Loi, a resolution from the Missouri House of Representatives.

“With a child who is a veteran himself, it is always an honor and privilege to thank those who truly risk their lives so that we, as Americans, can stay home and achieve our dreams. I am happy and honored to have met Mr. Haley, and I hope this will bring awareness to other veterans who can be recognized and thanked next year at the festivities,” said Black.

The ceremony had speakers such as Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson, Speaker of the House Todd Richardson, as well as various members of the legislature who were in attendance to honor their veteran constituents. The event was started in 2012, when March 30 was declared Vietnam Veteran recognition day for Missouri.

