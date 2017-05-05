Brookfield man ejected from vehicle in Friday morning crash

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man sustained serious injuries when he was ejected from his vehicle in Macon County Friday morning.

Twenty-five-year-old Coleton Futhey failed to negotiate a curve on eastbound Route WW about six and a half miles east of Marceline and traveled off the right side of the road. Futhey’s car returned to the road before overturning and ejecting him.

The vehicle came to a rest on its wheels in the road and was totaled.

An air ambulance transported Futhey to the University Hospital in Columbia.

The Patrol reports he did not wear a seatbelt at the time of the accident.

Like this: Like Loading...