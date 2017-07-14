Brookfield man arrested in officer involved shooting case

The Highway Patrol reports a Brookfield man was arrested as a result of an investigation of the officer-involved shooting in Brookfield July 2.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Buckallew was arrested on a Linn County felony warrant for the charges of first-degree assault, serious physical injury or special victim, and armed criminal action.

Buckallew was released on his own recognizance and is to appear in Linn County court August 17.

The Patrol reports the Brookfield Police Department pursued an all-terrain vehicle observed driving in a careless manner the night of July 2. The ATV struck a police officer after the officer exited his vehicle, and the officer discharged his department-issued handgun striking the suspect twice.

The Adair County Prosecuting Attorney was appointed to review the use of force by the Brookfield police officer.

The Highway Patrol’s Drug and Crime Control Division investigated the use of force and turned over all applicable evidence to the Adair County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

