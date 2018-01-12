Brookfield man accused of DWI after crash west of Laclede

A Brookfield man was arrested following an injury accident last night one mile west of Laclede.

The highway patrol reports 36-year-old Ronell Clark received minor injuries when a westbound car ran off U.S. 36, struck a sign, returned to the highway, went off the opposite side and traveled through some woods before coming to a stop.

The car was demolished in the 8:50 Thursday night accident and Clark was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

Following the investigation, the highway patrol accused Ronell Clark of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and careless and imprudent driving.

