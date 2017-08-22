Brookfield License Office receives highest rating from state auditor

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway released audit results for the Brookfield License Office for Linn County.

It was one of ten license offices for which she released audits.

The Brookfield office received an overall rating of excellent, which is the highest rating available and mentioned no concerns in the office’s audit.

Total fee collections were $74,673 and charitable donations raised totaled more than $830.

Galloway says the state’s license offices provide services directly to Missourians looking to renew license plates, receive their driver’s licenses, and process vehicle titles and registrations.

