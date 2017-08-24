Brookfield Fire Department responds to 2 structure fires

The Brookfield Fire Department responded to two structure fires in the 500 block of South Livingston street Thursday morning.

A Brookfield Police dispatcher reports the structures are total losses.

Firefighters responded to the first call around 4:45 and remained at the scene for about three hours and the fire department received the call for an adjacent property around 9:50 and remained at the scene for about an hour.

The police dispatcher reports the two structures were believed to be abandoned, and no one was injured.

