Bright Futures shares results from needs assessment of Grundy County

The North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership donated $3,000 in April for the Trenton R-9 School District to implement the Bright Futures framework.

During the Bright Futures Trenton Community Kickoff Breakfast at the Trenton High School Friday morning, Community Action Executive Director Aaron Franklin shared the results from a recent needs assessment of Grundy County.

He said the survey showed the biggest barriers for county residents are education, lack of jobs, housing, drugs, and crime. More than 50% of children in the county are eligible for free or reduced lunches. Twenty-seven percent of the children and 20% of the county’s total population live below the poverty line.

Franklin noted Grundy County ranks seventh for the lowest median income out of the nine counties in the North Central Missouri Community Action Partnership’s service area. He said 13% of the households in the county receive an annual income of less than $20,000. He added that about 15% are participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Thirteen percent do not have a high school diploma.

Franklin encouraged the community members attending Friday morning’s Bright Futures Trenton Community Kickoff Breakfast to get involved with the initiative and give back to the students in the community.

