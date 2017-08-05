Bridge work to close Highway 36 in Linn County beginning August 7

Routine bridge maintenance will reduce westbound U.S. Route 36 in Linn County to one lane beginning August 7.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close one lane of westbound U.S. Route 36 at the Locust Creek Overflow Bridge approximately one mile west of the Pershing Park exit beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7. The lane closure will remain in place around the clock.

Crews will close the left or passing lane on Monday and Tuesday with the right or driving lane to be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. All lanes should reopen the evening of Thursday, Aug. 10.

All scheduled work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change, and motorists will need to use an alternate route.

